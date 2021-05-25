Duterte 'appalled' by killings in Negros Oriental: spokesman

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the public from the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 13, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is appalled by a recent string of killings in Negros Oriental, where he had a visit this week, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Duterte met with the regional peace and order council in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Monday about the killings, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Nagparating po ng mensahe ang ating Presidente that he is 'appalled' doon sa mga patayan na nangyayari sa Negros Oriental," he said in a press briefing.

"Ang sinabi po ng Presidente is he will be completely neutral. Pero gagampanan ng estado ang obligasyon na imbestigahan, litisin at parusahan ang mga tao na pumapatay sa Negros Oriental."

(The President relayed the message that he is appalled by the killings in Negros Oriental. The President said he would be completely neutral. But the State will fulfill its obligation to investigate, prosecute, and punish those involved in the killings in Negros Oriental.)

A media report said four supposed government "informers" were killed inside their homes in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental last May 14.

In March, at least 10 rebels were reportedly killed in a gunfight with government troops in the city.

Duterte ordered the environment department to resolve "conflicting claims to untitled lands" which are allegedly linked to the killings, said Roque.

He said the President also ordered the Department of Agrarian Reform to speed up the distribution of land to farmers, delays of which spur rebellion.

"Ang sabi po ng Presidente (our President said), everything else being equal, resolve these disputes in favor of the poor," Roque said.



Video courtesy of PTV



