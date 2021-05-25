Duterte institutionalizes AHON disaster aid program

President Rodrigo Duterte holds his weekly "Talk to the People" at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 3, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has institutionalized a program that aims to accelerate aid distribution during disasters, showed a document Malacañang released on Tuesday.



“The Philippines is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including sea level rise, increased frequency of extreme weather events, rising temperatures and heavy rainfalls, which account for significant losses,” Duterte said in Executive Order 137.

The President said “there is a need to accelerate and harmonize aid and humanitarian assistance provided by the national government to the most affected and vulnerable sectors and communities.”

To this end, Duterte institutionalized the “Aid and Humanitarian Operations Nationwide” (AHON) Convergence program “as a platform for an enhanced and unified delivery of social amelioration services.”

AHON, he said, would have the following component programs, among others:

Social welfare and agriculture departments and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to provide food and non-food items “as immediate response”

Livelihood assistance

Cash allowance for qualified students

Burial assistance

Transportation assistance

Medical and health assistance

Direct financial aid

Duterte also created the AHON Committee, one task of which would be to “ensure the efficient and coordinated” provision of aid “through enhanced mobilization and interagency coordination of national government agencies and task forces.”

He tasked the committee to set up “a unified Convergence Information System” containing a database of AHON beneficiaries.

Last week, Duterte declared a nationwide state of calamity over outbreaks of the African swine fever, which has affected local pork supply. The Philippines is currently under a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 20 storms lash the Philippines every year, wiping out harvests and destroying houses. The country is also prone to earthquakes because it straddles the "Ring of Fire," a belt of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean.