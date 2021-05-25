Davao Oriental governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. File photo courtesy of Gov. Dayanghirang

Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang announced Tuesday that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

In his Facebook page post, he said the results came Monday, a day after their swab test.

A mild fever, which he felt on May 19, prompted the governor to undergo an RT-PCR test. Both were isolated after they learned of the result.

"Pero ayaw mo kabalaka, kay okay lang ko ug si Nanette, duna lang mga ginagmay nga kalintura," he said.

(Do not worry about us because we are just okay. We only have mild fever.)

Dayanghirang said that the provincial inter-agency COVID-19 task force commander, Dr. Reden Bersaldo, is closely monitoring them regarding treatment, contact tracing, and testing.

He also told those who were with him last week to undergo self-quarantine and follow health protocols.

"Samtang wala pa nabakunahan ang tanan, labing maayo nga magpundo ta sa atong mga balay. Atong ampingan ang atong kaugalingon ug ang atong mga pamilya," he said.

(While not everyone are vaccinated, I urge you to stay at home. Take care of yourselves and your family.)

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

