COVID-19 vaccination too slow? Palace says critics praying for drive to fail

MANILA — Malacañang said Tuesday that government critics seem to be praying for the COVID-19 vaccination drive to fail as it addressed concerns that it was going too slow.

The Philippines is "way below our targets," with less than 1 percent of the population fully vaccinated nearly halfway through the year, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

"Mangangalahati na ang taon. Saan na pupulutin ang ipinagsisigawan nilang ‘better Christmas’ kung ganyan kakonti pa lang ang nababakunahan sa buong bansa?" she asked on Facebook.

(Almost half of the year is gone. Where will the 'better Christmas' they promised go if those vaccinated are that few?)

Reacting to Hontiveros' statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, "Dapat talaga mayroong puntong nagsisimula tayo at mayroong punto na bibilis at magtatapos tayo, ganiyan po talaga ang kahit anong gawain."

"Pero hindi ko po maalis sa isip ko na iyong mga kritiko natin para bagang nagdadasal na tayo’y sumablay sa ating vaccination. Huwag naman po," he said in a press briefing.

(There should be a point where we will start, and a point where we will speed up and finish, that's how it is for any activity. But I cannot help but think that our critics seem to be praying for our vaccination to fail. I hope not.)

The Philippines has administered at least 4.3 million coronavirus shots, said Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

A total of 986,929 people have been fully vaccinated, while about 3.3 million have received the first of 2 jabs as of May 24, according to a slideshow he used during the same briefing.

The government aims to achieve herd immunity in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces by Nov. 27, said Roque.



"Mag-usap na lang po tayo pagdating ng Nov. 27," he told critics.

(Let's just talk on Nov. 27.)

