Hand liner vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 is shown in this website photo from the North Pacific Fisheries Commission



MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) expressed its sincere condolences to the bereaved families of those who perished on board a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean in the early hours of May 16.

In an official social media post, Beijing's transport ministry said there were "no survivors."

"From an analysis of the ship's capsizing... it is preliminarily judged that there are no survivors from the ship," Beijing's transport ministry said.

The Philippine Coast Guard has been coordinating with its Chinese counterparts on the status of the crew members on board the Chinese vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean.

Five of the 39 crew members on board are Filipinos.

“Those who perished sa karagatan o yung mga nawawala sa karagatan. Pinagpapalagay po ng Chinese Minister of Transport na nasawi na, tayo po ay lubusang nakikiramay sa mga crew. Yung mga naiulat na nasawi.” PCG Spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said.

Australian search and rescue teams conducted extensive operations in the Indian Ocean.

"At the back of our minds sana katulad lang dito sa Pilipinas nakuha ng ibang barko at may buhay," Balilo said.

The Chinese distant-water fishing vessel, Lupeng Yuanyu 028, capsized May 16 in the central part of the Indian Ocean.

The fishing company from China's Shangdong Province lost contact with one of their fishing boats, which was returning after a fishing operation near Argentina.

The fishing vessel's distress beacon was first detected last week as Cyclone Fabian drove waves as high as seven meters and winds as strong as 120 kilometers per hour through the area.

Rough weather conditions held back rescue efforts, with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Canberra warning of "challenging" survival conditions.

The Chinese transport ministry said rescue boats had sounded their horns for one minute of mourning in the early hours of Tuesday, with only seven vessels remaining on the scene by noon.

"The shipwreck's condition shows no obvious change from the previous day, and is gradually drifting northeast," the ministry said.

