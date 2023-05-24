A South Korean fugitive managed to breach the Bureau of Immigration's facility perimeter after scaling a 20-foot fence. Bureau of Immigration

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched an investigation and manhunt operation after a South Korean detainee escaped a facility.

The 38-year-old Korean managed to breach the BI facility's perimeter by scaling a 20-foot fence with barbed wires at two in the morning.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the fugitive was initially apprehended last February 10 by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 after arriving from Bangkok, Thailand.

He was found to have an Interpol red notice hit for murder charges and abandonment of a dead body.

He was charged and transferred to the facility in Taguig City prior to deportation.

“The BI is working in close collaboration with local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend him swiftly,” said Tansingco.

"Specialized teams have been deployed to various locations, following reliable leads to capture the fugitive,” Tansingco added.

“This is a serious breach of our facility’s security, and have initiated a thorough investigation to determine lapses that allowed this to occur as well as take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future,” said Tansingco.

Both the Department of Justice and the Korean Embassy have also been informed of the incident.