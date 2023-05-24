House speakership row not yet over, says Lagman

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez shakes hands with Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo during the oath-taking of Pampanga Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales as Senior Deputy Speaker at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives on May 22, 2023. House of Representatives/Handout.

MANILA — Opposition lawmaker Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman insists the fight for the House Speakership isn't over, as he pressed Speaker Martin Romualdez to reveal the details of the alleged coup plot against him by former President and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

"Although it appears that GMA has accepted her fate, politics is not only a show of force, it is also a show of appearances," Lagman said in a statement.

"Protagonists kiss and make up in public with daggers behind their backs. Token gestures of amity actually hide enmity. ﻿The drama in the House has not ended. Astute and experienced politician that she is, GMA will not take lying down her humiliating and insulting demotion. She may be biding her time to make a counteroffensive," he added, in an apparent reference to Romualdez kissing the hand of Arroyo twice and sharing the stage with her in 2 events in an apparent bid to end the tension in the chamber.

Lagman urged Romualdez to reveal the details of the alleged plot.

"It is incumbent for the Speaker, in the interest of the House Members still in the dark, to reveal the inculpatory details of a plot by GMA for her to deserve such an abrupt, unceremonious, and humiliating demotion from Senior Deputy Speaker to one of the many Deputy Speakers," Lagman said.

"But there can be no conspiracy of one. Who are the other conspirators? Why are they not similarly punished? Maybe they do not have any important positions in the House from which they can be demoted. In hindsight, there should have been first a confrontation between the protagonists before any penalty was imposed," Lagman also said.

Lagman maintained certainty that Romualdez has the incriminatory details and evidence regarding the plot to oust him.

Last Thursday, Arroyo denied the accusation and said that her political objectives do not include becoming Speaker again.