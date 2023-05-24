Typhoon Mawar hits Guam, a United States territory in the Pacific, on May 24, 2023. Satellite image courtesy of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

MANILA — The social welfare department has prepositioned over P565 million worth of food packs in its regional offices, as it prepares for the onslaught of Typhoon Mawar.

In a statement, the agency said it has prepared a total of 797,051 family food packs in its regional offices.

Aside from this, there are 110,667 family food packs in its disaster response centers, over 101,000 of which are at the National Resource Operations Center in Pasay City and over 9,000 are at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center.

For its part, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered regional directors to coordinate with their Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils, and also advised local governments to prepare.



"The NDRRMC will continue its monitoring of the situation and implement all necessary preparations for the weather disturbance," the statement read.

"The NDRRMC also urges the public to prepare for the storm by monitoring the advisories and heeding the warnings issued by relevant agencies," it added.

On Tuesday, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said forecast showed the typhoon may affect Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and the Batanes area, which was why many of their food packs were stockpiled up north.

Tropical cyclone Mawar slightly weakened to a typhoon from a super typhoon on Wednesday, but could re-intensify once it enters the Philippine area.

The typhoon may begin its approach into the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Friday, May 26, and is expected to be inside PAR by Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

RELATED VIDEO