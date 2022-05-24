MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday that 585 out of 1,032 examinees passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination given this month.

Richmond Caya Pepito of University of San Carlos topped the exams with a rating of 86.90 percent.

Shania Angel Meca Montesa of Technological Institute of the Philippines in Manila placed second with a rating of 86.6 percent, while Angelica Floresca Jao of the University of the Philippines Diliman came in third with 86.20 percent.

UP Diliman and USC were named the top performing schools with a 100 percent passing rate.

Here is the complete list of successful examinees.

RELATED VIDEO