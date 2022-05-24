Home  >  News

University of San Carlos grad tops May 2022 chemical engineer board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2022 07:37 PM

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday that 585 out of 1,032 examinees passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination given this month.

Richmond Caya Pepito of University of San Carlos topped the exams with a rating of 86.90 percent.

Shania Angel Meca Montesa of Technological Institute of the Philippines in Manila placed second with a rating of 86.6 percent, while Angelica Floresca Jao of the University of the Philippines Diliman came in third with 86.20 percent.

UP Diliman and USC were named the top performing schools with a 100 percent passing rate.

top 10

Here is the complete list of successful examinees.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  PRC   Professional Regulation Commission   chemical engineering licensure examination   board exam   exam results  