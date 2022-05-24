Special election in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur 'peaceful'

The special election in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur went orderly and peaceful from the opening of the voting centers at exactly 6 a.m. Tuesday until the closing of voting centers at exactly 7 p.m.

The result of the special polls will determine the next town leaders after a failure of election was declared on May 9.

Around 800 policemen and soldiers are deployed in the area. Cops even used a body-worn camera system as part of their security preparation.

Police officers served as Board of Election inspectors. Checkpoints were also established at the entry and exit points of the said town.

As of 7 p.m., Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Police Regional Director Police Brigadier General Arthur Cabalona said that 643 out of 968 or 66 percent of registered voters cast their votes in Barangay Buribid, while 2,862 out of 5,176 or 55 percent of registered voters cast their votes in Barangay Tangcal. Another 399 out of 777 or 51.4 percent of the registered voters in Barangay Tubaran Proper also casted their votes.

According to Commission on Elections, the more than 6,000 voters in twelve barangays in Tubaran town will no longer affect the national elective positions

Incumbent Tubaran Mayor and re-electionist Khaledyassin Papandayan of Lakas-CMD is being challenged by Nashif Madki of Aksyon Demokratiko.

Papandayan garnered 988 votes and was only 12 votes ahead of Madki with 976 before the conduct of special elections in Tubaran.

- report from Lerio Bompat

