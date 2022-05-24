PEZA hinikayat ang foreign investors na mamuhunan sa Pilipinas

ABU DHABI - Mas maraming foreign investments ang ibinida ng Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) sa Philippine Business Council sa Abu Dhabi. Ito ang bunga ng kanilang pagdalo sa Global Business Forum sa United Arab Emirates kamakailan.

“Marami na tayong pledges to invest in the Philippines, especially in our ecozone. In Dubai for example, we have the Lotah group of Companies, we have The Prime, we have also the DMCCA, builder of skyscrapers, commercial, residential, and industrial buildings in Dubai,” sabi ni Charito Plaza, PEZA Director-General.

Dumalo sa forum ng Abu Dhabi PBC ang mga kinatawan ng Chamber of Commerce ng Pakistan, Irish Chamber of Commerce at Business Group of Companies ng UAE.

"I am very pleased that the head of PEZA has identified the UAE as an important source of investment for the Philippines. This is a good platform for us to tell our Emirati partners and expatriates business community what the Philippines has to offer,” sabi ni Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Nakatuon ngayon ang PEZA sa pagbuo ng tinatawag na “townships” ng foreign investors sa Economic Zones ng Pilipinas.

“And we are now emphasizing on companies who are into oil, we are going to invite them to bring their oil, build the depo, and at the same time do the refinery of the oil in the Philippines,” dagdag ni Plaza.

Ayon sa PEZA, ang naipasang Foreign Service act, Public Service act, at Retail Trade law ay magbibigay sa foreign nationals ng 100% ownership at magbibigay ng pagkakataon sa mga dayuhan na makapag-invest sa railways, airlines, telecom industries maging sa expressways at mga paliparan sa Pilipinas.

Papayagan silang magtayo ng sariling Economic Zone bilang developer na may ka-partner na Filipino landowner na pwedeng paupahan sa loob ng 75 taon.

Income tax holidays, VAT exemptions, employment of foreign nationals at One-Stop-Shop services ng PEZA ang ilan lang sa insentibo sa foreign investors.

“The PEZA and the Global Business Forum aims to open doors for foreign entities and our kababayans who have the capabilities to venture into the bigger perspective of the business that includes investments of any connection for that matter,” sabi ni Gao Raganit, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Philippine Business Council.

