MANILA (UPDATE) - Atty. Romulo Macalintal's pronouncement on Tuesday on behalf of Vice President Leni Robredo that they will not raise objections in the final canvassing of votes by Congress was a "show of deep patriotism," said Atty. Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"We were surprised, but it was a good surprise," Rodriguez said in a press briefing shortly after the third regular session of the 18th Congress began the tally of votes for president and vice president in Halalan 2022.

"It was a show of deep patriotism. Ito na ang mensahe na dala namin nung kampanya, at tumutugon naman ang lahat ng may pagmamahal sa bansa sa mensahe ng pagkakaisa," he added.

(This is the message we have been carrying throughout the campaign, for all to unite for our love of country.)

After the May 9 elections, Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan had stated they were looking into and consulting experts regarding the results as well as election-related incidents, despite the apparent landslide victory of Marcos and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"We thank our esteemed compañero Atty. Romy Macalintal as well as Vice President Leni Robredo for recognizing the integrity of the election and the electoral process, and for recognizing the vibrancy of our democracy, and recognizing the very clear win and mandate given by the Filipino people to Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.," Rodriguez said.

He also thanked Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for the same reason.

Marcos is expected to attend the proclamation, which his camp expects to be on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the speed of the canvassing in Congress, scheduled to be round-the-clock.

Rodriguez said Marcos took some time for a brief break but is already back at work in their EDSA Mandaluyong headquarters, meeting and interviewing possible members of his potential Cabinet.

The spokesperson said the public can expect "some names for potential nominees of those who will be part of [Marscos Jr.'s] governance" on Friday.

Details about Marcos' inauguration venue will be disclosed to the media after his formal proclamation, Rodriguez also said.

As for Duterte-Carpio, her counsel Atty. Maria Bernadette Sardillo said canvassing developments are being relayed to her.

The presidential daughter, however, has yet to decide if she will be attending her proclamation in Batasan Complex.

“We’re coordinating with her. But hopefully, she will,” Sardillo said.

- with report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

