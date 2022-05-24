President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on May 23, 2022. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said he wanted to attend the next meeting about climate change and call for the accountability of bigger nations for their inaction on the climate crisis.

Duterte made the remark after Climate Change Commission vice chair Robert Borje discussed how climate change continues to threaten natural resources and negatively impact smaller countries like the Philippines.

"Ako na ang pupunta doon. Ah, hindi, talaga. Ano ba talaga ang gusto ninyo?" the President said in a taped address.

(I will personally go there. What do you want?)

"Kung — if they maintain their attitude towards this challenging huge task, eh taon-taon tayong babasagin dito sa ano. Now, eh kung mag-ano sila, I said they start to reduce the carbon footprints sa ano nila, eh di gawain nila," he added.

(If they maintain their attitude towards this challenging huge task, then we will always be shattered by --. I said they start to reduce the carbon footprints. They should do it.)

"Kung hindi, magpunta ako doon, sabihin ko sa meeting, kung may meeting man, ako na ang magpunta."

(I will go there personally and I'll tell the meeting that.)

Borje said the upcoming conventions will be in Stockholm, Sweden for the Stockholm+50, a United Nations-led environmental meet. Based on their website, the event will be held from June 2 to 3, shortly before Duterte leaves Malacañang.

The Bonn Climate Change Conference is slated days after that from June 6 to 16 in Germany. A presessional meeting will happen though from May 31 to June 5, where parties of the convention can further exchange views and ideas regarding climate change.

Malacañang has yet to confirm whether the President will indeed attend one of the conventions slated days before he steps down from office but Duterte already asked Borje to "raise hell in the next meeting."

"The problem is wala tayong magawa kasi (the problem is we cannot do anything because) it's the poor guy that really suffers," Duterte said.

"It’s always the small guy that suffers. The poorer nations kagaya — nandito na tayo sa level na ‘yan or the category that we find ourselves in today at present time," he added, noting that there must be sanctions to follow climate pacts.

(It's always the poorer nations. We are here in this level or category that we find ourselves in today at present time.)

During the taped address, Borje explained that because of the climate emergency, the country's economic growth has stunted amid the number of natural disasters that pound the country. Authorities, he noted, pegged over P506 billion in economic losses during the past decade alone because of this.



"Climate change threatens food security. Ang ating mga farmers ay apektado ang kanilang mga ani. Dahil dito, tataas ang presyo ng ating mga pangunahing bilihin," said Borje.

(Our farmers' harvests are affected. Because of this, the price of basic commodities continue to rise.)

He also warned of the rising sea levels which will immediately affect the archipelago.

PAGASA's climate center this month said the sea level in the Philippine Sea has already risen to about 12 centimeters or nearly 5 inches in the past 20 years as global temperatures continue to rise.

Experts, the state weather bureau added, have observed the rise of sea levels in the country's eastern portions. This was seen in Cebu, while the highest increase was reported around Manila Bay.

Around 20 tropical cyclones pound the country yearly.

Filipino green campaigners have expressed concerns about a recent study released by the United Nations' (UN) climate experts, warning about a catastrophic climate change by 2025 if carbon emission levels remain unchanged.