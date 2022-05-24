The Senate and the House of Representatives, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, open on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the first ballot box containing Certificates of Canvass (COCs) for votes cast for President and Vice President in the May 9 elections. Senate PRIB

MANILA - Congress has convened a joint public session to sit as the National Board of Canvassers for the presidential and vice presidential races.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Speaker Lord Allan Velasco convened their respective chambers. Twenty senators and 296 congressmen responded to the roll call, allowing the presence of a quorum to be declared.

Rules for the joint public session for the canvassing, which appear to be similar to the 2016 guidelines, were then approved.

So far, one major difference is the new rules allowed boards of canvassers to explain discrepancies in the certificates of canvass through any means of communication deemed safe and reliable. In 2016, physical presence was required.

The lawmakers then proceeded to create a 14-man joint committee that will actually canvass the votes.

Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez will chair the respective panels.

Regular members for the Senate include Senators Franklin Drilon, Nancy Binay, Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Ralph Recto, and Pia Cayetano. Representatives Jesus Crispin Remulla, Abraham Tolentino, Kristine Singson-Meehan, Sharon Garin, Manuel Jose Dalipe, and Juliette Ferrer were among the regular members of the House.

Meanwhile, alternate members include Senators Lito Lapid, Risa Hontiveros, Koko Pimentel, and Ronald dela Rosa, as well as Representatives Juan Pablo Bondoc, Johnny Pimentel, Alfredo Garbin Jr., and Stella Quimbo.

The rules forbid a member of Congress who is a candidate for president or vice-president from sitting in the joint committee. However, 2 relatives of leading presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his sister Sen. Imee Marcos and first cousin Rep. Romualdez, are members of the committee.

The joint session opened the certificates of canvass and supporting documents for turnover to the canvassing committee.

The joint committee shall decide on all questions and issues raised involving the certificates of canvass by a majority vote of its members, each panel voting separately.

Should the 2 panels disagree, the decision of the chairpersons shall prevail. In case of a deadlock, the matter shall be resolved by the Senate President and the House Speaker.

The joint committee shall canvass, in the order they were received, all electronically transmitted COCs in the consolidation and canvassing system (CCS), and all manually counted and physically delivered COCs that were not electronically transmitted.

Electronically transmitted COCs will be compared with printed copies physically delivered by the provincial and city board of canvassers.

In his opening statement, Sotto reported that when they initialized the consolidation and canvassing system, there were zero votes.

“The electronically transmitted certificates of canvass received by our CCS machine since then, from the boards of canvassers from the provinces, cities, and overseas posts, is now ready to be canvassed,“ Velasco added.

Sotto said the first local COC that the Senate received was from Malabon City which was delivered to the Senate at 6:56 p.m. on May 10.

The first Overseas Absentee Voting COC came from the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia and was delivered to the Senate on May 11 at 6:59 a.m., while the first COC received electronically was from San Juan City on May 9 at 10:28 p.m.

Sotto said 157 certificates of canvass were delivered to the Senate so far, including the following.

Region/Province/City: 108

Overseas Absentee Voting (OAV): 46

Local Absentee Voting (LAV): 3

Out of the total 173 COCs, the Senate is still expecting 16 COCs which still have to be delivered in the coming days.

Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio is represented in the canvassing by her legal team, said her spokesperson, Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Frasco.

"Like the rest of the nation, she is hopeful that the canvassing by the House of Representatives and the Senate will go smoothly," Frasco said in a statement.