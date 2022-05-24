The Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers receive boxes containing certificates of canvass at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday it hoped to proclaim winning party-list groups within the week.

“We’re looking at either May 26 or May 27 for the proclamation,” Comelec spokesperson and law department director John Rex Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco said that after special elections in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur close at 7 p.m., results from the precinct level would be transmitted and canvassed by the municipal board of canvassers, and then transmitted to the provincial board of canvassers.

The National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) expects to receive the certificates of canvass from Lanao del Sur by Wednesday.

The NBOC will then determine party-list winners through a formula laid down by the Supreme Court. After this, canvassers would issue a resolution promulgating the winning party-list groups.

Laudiangco said the Comelec would proclaim all winning groups that would occupy 63 Congress seats if votes that have yet to arrive from Shanghai would no longer affect the results.

The Comelec eyes holding special elections in Shanghai, where 1,991 registered voters were unable to cast their ballots due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Tatapusin po kasi lahat ng proseso. And we really are gunning for proclaiming the 63 seats with the hope na sana 'yun pong natitira sa Shanghai na 1,991 na hindi na makakaapekto and the results of Lanao del Sur will be sufficient for us to complete not only the 63 seats, but determine also their standing," Laudiangco said.

"'Yan sana ang most ideal scenario na makikita natin dito," he added.

(We will finish all the processes. And we really are gunning to proclaim the 63 seats with the hope that the remaining 1,991 votes in Shanghai will no longer affect the results, and that the results of Lanao del Sur will be sufficient for us to complete not only the 63 seats, but determine also their standing. That is the most ideal scenario that we'll see.)

Comelec deputy executive director for operations Teopisto Elnas, meanwhile, said voting in the special elections covering 15 clustered precincts in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur was running smoothly and no glitches were reported so far.

—Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

