MANILA - All 3 close contacts of the Philippines' first BA.4 case are asymptomatic, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The patient, who was unvaccinated and asymptomatic, had a travel history from Qatar and South Africa, according to Dr. Alethea de Guzman, officer-in-charge of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau.

The returning Filipino worker had completed his mandatory quarantine from May 4 to 18 before coming in close contact with 3 members of his household, who were all asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, De Guzman said.

The testing status of the close contacts is being verified, according to the DOH.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has classified BA.4 as a variant of concern (VOC), which means it can be more transmissible or "cause worse illness."

The sublineage may not cause severe COVID-19 symptoms compared to other omicron subvariants but can potentially overwhelm hospitals again because of its transmissibility, according to studies.

