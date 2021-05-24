WHO pushes for vaccination for 10 pct of population for each country by September

MANILA - The World Health Organization on Monday called for a faster COVID-19 inoculation of the global population, calling the current vaccination state a "crisis", and a "scandalous inequity that is perpetuating the pandemic".

Speaking to the World Health Assembly, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says over "75% of all the vaccines have been administered in just 10 countries".

"There is no diplomatic way to say it: a small group of countries that make and buy the majority of the world’s vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world," Ghebreyesus said.

"The number of doses administered globally so far would have been enough to cover all health workers and older people, if they had been distributed equitably. We could have been in a much better situation," he added.

While governments want to protect their own people, there is not enough supply of vaccines.

"Countries that vaccinate children and other low-risk groups now do so at the expense of health workers and high-risk groups in other countries. That’s the reality," Ghebreyesus said.

To provide access for more people around the world, Ghebreyesus called on member states to support a "massive push to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population of every country by September," and at least 30 percent by the end of the year," at a minimum.

This means, 250 million more people should be vaccinated in low and middle income countries in a span of just 4 months.

"This is crucial to stop severe disease and death, keep our health workers safe and reopen our societies and economies," Ghebreyesus said.

The International Monetary Fund proposes a more ambitious goal - 40 percent of the global population by Dec. 2021 and 60 percent mid of the following year.

To make this possible, millions of doses are needed to be sourced through country donors and manufacturers.

"The bottom line is that we need a lot more doses, we need them fast, and we must leave no stone unturned to get them," said the WHO top official.

But he also questioned why COVID-19 manufacturers have not shared licenses to allow others to produce them as well.

"Several manufacturers have said they have capacity to produce vaccines if the originator companies are willing to share licenses, technology and know-how. I find it difficult to understand why this has not happened yet. I thank India and South Africa for their initiative at the World Trade Organization to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 products, and I thank those countries that are supporting these efforts," Ghebreyesus said.

