Total lunar eclipse, super blood moon to grace skies Wednesday

MANILA - Skywatchers in the Philippines are in for a treat as a total lunar eclipse, a blood moon, and a super moon will rise on Wednesday, PAGASA said.

The total lunar eclipse will begin at 4:47 p.m. and will end at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday. In Manila, it will rise at 6:14 p.m. on Wednesday and set at 4:49 a.m. on Thursday, according to the astronomical bureau.

"Lunar eclipses are safe to watch and observers need not use any kind of protective filters for the eyes. A pair of binocular will help magnify the view and will make the red coloration of the Moon brighter," PAGASA said.

Only a partial eclipse will be visible in the Philippines, said Girlie Cortez, weather observer at the PAGASA Astronomical Unit.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly behind the earth, during which the earth completely blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon.

Meantime, a "supermoon" is a full moon that appears around 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the usual full moon. It appears when the moon orbits closest to Earth during its full phase.

A blood moon is seen when a full moon temporarily turns red during a total lunar eclipse due to the refraction of sunlight.

PAGASA said the astronomical event will be streamed on its social media pages.

