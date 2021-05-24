Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad nears 18,700 with 38 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,697 as 38 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 31 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Today's number of new cases is the third highest this month so far. The DFA reported 45 new cases last May 7, and 41 new cases last May 5.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,099 as 11,430 of those infected have recovered, while 1,168 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,240 in the Asia Pacific, 948 in Europe, 3,796 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,184,706 people. The tally includes 19,983 deaths, 1,115,806 recoveries, and 48,917 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 167.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.4 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

