Saint Louis University grad tops radiologic technologist licensure exam

MANILA - A graduate of the Saint Louis University in Baguio City led the new batch of radiologic technologists in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday.

A total of 776 examinees out of 1,917 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Exam held this month.

According to the PRC, Noli Almazar Samonte had a 90.80 percentile rating for the exam.

He was followed by Kenneth Manabat Luciano of Saint Jude College-Manila and Gail Tullo Quinto of Lorma College, who both got a 90.20 percent rating.

Two more Saint Louis University graduates - Ruselle Eliza Amangan Cuaresma and Russel John Garcia Paulo - placed third with a rating of 90 percent.

Saint Louis University in Baguio is this year's performing school with a passing rate of 89.06 percent.

Meanwhile, 21 out of 77 examinees passed the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination, also given this month.

Mayshell Baliling Basiag of International School of Asia and the Pacific in Tabuk topped the exam with a rating of 84.75 percent.

Here's the full list of those who passed both exams: