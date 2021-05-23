'Metro Manila yet to return to pre-surge levels, more COVID vaccinations needed'

People get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs inside the Araneta Coliseum vaccination facility in Quezon City on May 15, 2021. The facility which opened today and will run until May 21, aims to inoculate at least 1,000 residents with AstraZeneca vaccines. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of virus cases in Metro Manila is decreasing but it has yet to return to pre-surge levels, the OCTA Research Group said Monday as it called for more vaccinations.

The group urged a "gradual and calibrated" easing of restrictions as the capital region recorded a 7-day average of 1,100 cases from the previous week, said OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

"'Di pa tayo nakabalik sa dating pre-surge levels so ibig sabihin may danger pa rin. Kailangan pa rin sumunod sa minimum health protocols," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have yet to return to pre-surge levels so it means there's still danger. We still need to follow minimum health protocols.)

"Nand'yan pa rin talaga ang virus. Mag-iingat tayo at baka magkakaroon ng sunod-sunod na events na maraming nagkakahawaan. Puwedeng magreverse ang trend, puwede tumaas ang bilang ng kaso sa NCR (National Capital Region)."

(The virus is still here. Let's be careful of superspreader events. The trend can reverse and cases might rise again in NCR.)

The number of virus cases in the Greater Manila Area is generally decreasing but is unstable in some parts like Laguna, David said.

The NCR Plus bubble, composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna were placed under strict lockdown late March due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. It was gradually eased into general community quarantine with heightened restrictions on May 15.

Outside the capital region, virus infections are increasing in Puerto Princesa City, Bacolod City, Davao City, Iloilo City, and Zamboanga City, he added.

The weekly growth rate of virus cases in Iloilo City is slowing down while Zamboanga City has the second most number of virus infections nationwide after Quezon City, according to David.

At least 7 million residents of the capital region need to be inoculated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity in Metro Manila, David said.

"Kunyari 1 million per month, kakayanin yun, 50,000 per day. Pero yun ang pinakamabagal," he said.

(For example, 1 million per month or 50,000 per day is doable but it would be the slowest.)

"Hopefully mawala na rin ang brand hesitancy. Maraming nagpabakuna, wala naman tayo narinig na side effects, kaunti lang."

(Hopefully, there won't be anymore vaccine brand hesitancy. There were many who have been vaccinated but we didn't hear that many who experienced side effects.)

Government aims to vaccinate 120,000 people daily in Metro Manila and 500,000 persons daily in key economic hubs nationwide to achieve herd immunity in these areas by November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez earlier said.

The Philippines needs to inoculated up to 70 million or two-thirds of its population by end of year to achieve herd immunity, he said.