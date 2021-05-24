Palace: No one has right to sell COVID-19 vaccination slot

A health worker prepares for the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang said on Monday no one had the right to sell COVID-19 vaccines, following reports of the alleged sale of slots in the government's inoculation drive.

Screenshots of vaccination slots allegedly being sold for at least P10,000 in Mandaluyong City went viral recently.

All COVID-19 vaccines have not yet secured authorization for commercial sale in the Philippines. The jabs were only cleared for emergency use because they have yet to complete the fourth phase of clinical trials, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Those who sell vaccines could be prosecuted for deception or violation of the law that created the Philippine Food and Drug Administration, said Roque, a lawyer.

"Iyan po ay pinagbabawal... Wala naman pong karapatan ang kahit sino na magbenta ng kanilang slot," he said in a press briefing.

Authorities have found leads in the supposed vaccine slot-for-sale scheme, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos. He did not elaborate.

"Winawarning-an ko po kayo (I warn you), the full extent of the law will be applied here," he said in a press briefing.

"Ang bakuna po ay libre… Sana ‘wag na ho nating guluhin pa ito," said the MMDA chairman, whose wife Menchie Abalos is mayor of Mandaluyong, where the alleged scheme was reported.

(The vaccine is free. Let us not mess this up.)

