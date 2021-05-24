'Its a scam.' No sale of COVID vaccines, slots in San Juan, says mayor

Residents of San Juan City are inoculated with the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the FilOil Flying V Center on May 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday warned the public against buying from those who allegedly sell vaccines or COVID-19 jab slots as these are "online scams."

"Wala hong ganyang klaseng bentahan sa San Juan. We have vaccines for free for everyone from San Juan or working in San Juan. Wala pong dahilan para magbayad," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Ang mismong binebentahan aming na-contact. 'Di natuloy ang kanilang transaksyon dahil naramdaman niyang medyo alanganin nga."

(We contacted a person who was being offered vaccine or COVID-19 jab for sale. Their transaction didn't proceed because they felt something was off.)

The national government earlier said it has launched investigations into the alleged sale of vaccination slots and COVID-19 jabs.

Meanwhile, Zamora said it has enough manpower and vaccination sites that the proposed 24/7 inoculation drive is not necessary.

The Department of Health over the weekend said a 24-hour vaccination drive, as suggested by a lawmaker, was "not among the priority strategies we would do for now.”

San Juan City has so far vaccinated 23,000 residents or 26 percent of its target population, according to Zamora.

It will open next month inoculation slots to essential workers (A4) and indigents (A5) and launch vaccination at the Greenhills shopping center where majority of the first category work, the mayor said.

"Para sa'min po di na kailangan ang 24 hours na vaccination dahil may sapat na lugar at manpower po kami to achieve our targets," he said.

(For us, we don't need 24 hours vaccination because we have enough sites and manpower to achieve our targets.)

"By first week of June pag magbukas na po ang (if we open slots for) A4 plus A5, I know we can vaccinate at that point around 3,000 to 4,000 a day."