DepEd personnel to get higher special hardship allowance

MANILA — The Department of Education said Monday teachers and school heads would now get a higher monthly special hardship allowance.

The special hardship allowance is given to teachers and administrators in elementary and secondary schools who are exposed to extreme difficulties and hazards in carrying out their tasks.

Under a joint circular by the DepEd and the Department of Budget and Management, the amount of the allowance was increased to 25 percent of the personnel's monthly basic salary from 15 to 25 percent.

Requirements to avail of the allowance have also been reduced, DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla said.

Under the new guidelines, qualified teachers only need to submit their Daily Time Record or DTR to avail the allowance, she said.

According to the joint circular, the following DepEd personnel are qualified to receive the special hardship allowance:

- Teachers in elementary and secondary schools located in hardship posts as determined through the Hardship Index

- Multi-grade teachers in pure multi-grade schools

- Mobile teachers and non-formal education or Alternative Learning System (ALS) coordinators concurrently handling ALS classes

- School heads assigned in hardship posts or pure multi-grade schools

"We continue to honor our personnel, especially those who are in remote areas by addressing their concerns and providing their necessities according to their hard work," Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

RELATED VIDEO: