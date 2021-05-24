Davao City to ban non-essential gov't events as active COVID-19 cases reach 1,015

Davao City Hall. File

Davao City will prohibit non-essential government office events as COVID-19 cases in the city reached 15,861, with 1,015 as active, on Monday.

In Executive Order No. 31 signed by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, all face-to-face non-essential events are not allowed until after the lifting of the state of calamity due to COVID-19.

These include inaugurations, celebrations, ribbon-cutting, blessing, turnover, groundbreaking activities, launches, press conferences, oath-taking programs, photo opportunities, honors, testimonial programs, summer outings, and all other similar activities.

Duterte-Carpio said they have observed there were past government events, both national and local, that were sources of COVID-19 infection.

Non-essential events were advised to be held virtually or through online platforms.

"Bisan pa man og less than 25 individuals ni siya, it is prohibited. Bisan pa man usa na lang ka tao didto, it is prohibited," Duterte-Carpio said in a radio interview Monday.

(Even if there are only less than 25 individuals or even if it has only one participant, it is still prohibited.)

All face-to-face non-emergency essential government activities, including trainings and seminars, are suspended until August 31.

These can be held on online platforms only, the executive order read.

On the other hand, all disaster and emergency activities, including the distribution of financial, food and non-food items, are allowed.

"The distribution of food and non-food items that are not related to a disaster or emergency event should be distributed house to house in the form of contactless delivery by the organizer or in a distribution system where no mass gathering is conducted," the EO read.

The order will take effect on Wednesday, May 26.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO