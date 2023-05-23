Philippine Information Agency chief Ramon Cualoping. Photo from Cualoping's Facebook page

MANILA — Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Director-General Ramon Cualoping said he had stepped down from the agency.

In a social media post late Monday, Cualoping said he tendered his resignation on April 4 to give Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil "a free hand to choose whom she sees best" to head the PIA. He said his resignation had been accepted.

"I will always be proud to have worked with much merit, service and excellence. With an unblemished record as a public servant sans the black propaganda waged by some individuals against my name," he said in a Facebook post.

"Integrity is what I will be carrying on as I enter a new phase in my professional life," he added.

While Cualoping did not give details on the alleged black propaganda, some PIA employees last year signed a petition seeking his removal from office due to alleged "abuse of power and authority."

Cualoping had said the petition was a "demolition job," as quoted by a media report.

Cualoping was as an assistant secretary at the then-Presidential Communications Operations Office under former President Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2020.

He served as undersecretary and director-general of the Philippine Information Agency from 2020.

Cualoping said he would "ensure a smooth transition" to his successor once his resignation is announced by the Office of the President.

The PIA disseminates information about government programs and serves as a public relations firm for specific communication campaigns requested by other agencies, according to its website.