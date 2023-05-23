Lawmakers seek probe on Manila Central Post Office fire

MANILA - Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher de Venecia and 34 other members of the House Arts, Culture, and Creative Industries bloc will be filing a resolution to investigate the fire that razed the Manila Central Post Office.

Calling the edifice a National Cultural Treasure and an Important Cultural Property, de Venecia said it is crucial to investigate the cause of the fire and evaluate the effectiveness of safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future, specifically within the context of a heritage site such as the Manila Central Post Office.

De Venecia, the House Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts chair, noted during the plenary session that during last year's budget deliberations, there was no sufficient funding to maintain the property.

"Thus, we can safely conclude that the agencies that are tasked to maintain the Manila Central Post Office, whether as a post office or as a cultural property, do not have the budget to restore the damage caused by the fire. Perhaps, when we discuss the budget again later this year, we can explore increasing these agencies' allocations, specifically for restoration and maintenance of these very important cultural structures," De Venecia said.

Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante told his colleagues in a speech during the plenary session that the incident should be a wake-up call and joined calls for an investigation.

Abante also urged the restoration of the landmark.

The fire that gutted the historic Manila Central Post Office in Lawton, Manila was put out by firefighters Tuesday, some 30 hours after it started.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Ramos, Bureau of Fire Protection-Manila chief of investigation and intelligence section, said the biggest challenge for firefighters was the heat trapped in the building's basement.

