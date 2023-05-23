Impact Hub Manila CEO Celeste Eden Rondario joins the memorandum of agreement signing between Comelec and Vote Pilipinas to stage the Pilipinas Debates for the 2022 national elections at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City on March 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday it would not pay Impact Hub Manila, the poll body’s partner in mounting the 2022 Pilipinas Debates.

Impact Hub is demanding that Comelec pay P15.3 million as part of its supposed contract for mounting the 2022 election debates.

In a letter addressed to Impact Hub’s supplier, Comelec Executive Director Teopisto Elnas Jr. said the company’s “demand for payment is not accompanied by the documentary requirements necessary to establish the validity of claim.”

Payments that fail to comply with rules can be the subject of disallowance by the Commission on Audit, as well as criminal, civil, and administrative liabilities, he noted.

“In this regard, the Commission is constrained to DENY Impact Hub's claim for P15,300,000.00," the official said.

Impact Hub, led by CEO Celeste Rondario, allegedly issued bouncing checks to debate venue Sofitel Philippine Plaza last year, forcing the hotel to seek Comelec's help in collecting over P14 million in unpaid bills.

This had forced the Comelec to move the last leg of debates a week later, with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) as new partner.