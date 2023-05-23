78.9 million Filipinos register for National ID

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than 78 million Filipinos have registered for the National ID, an official of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday.

“Sa buong bansa, nakapag-rehistro na tayo ng (Nationwide, we have registered) 78.9 million," said Fred Sollesta, officer in charge and Deputy National Statistician assigned to the PhilSys Registry Office.

“When I say total credentials na na-issue na sa citizens na pwede na talaga nila magamit sa mga (that they can use for) transaction, mga around 65 million na. Combination ito ng physical ID na pini-print sa (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), mga 31.4 million, tapos yung ePhilID natin na 33.8 million,” he added.

Sollesta also said they hope to finish printing physical national ID cards this year.

“It will happen this year kasi mauubos na namin yung pag-generate ng (PhilSys number) PSN, around siguro mga middle ng June, and then ira-ramp up namin muna yung distribution ng e-PhilID,” he explained.

(It will happen this year, because we'll be done with genrating PhilSys numbers by around middle of June, then we'll ramp distribution of the ePhilID.)

He also said they continue to work with the BSP and the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) to ensure the consistent production of cards and their speedy delivery.

--TeleRadyo, 23 May 2023