3 Degamo murder suspects recant, says lawyer

Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) escort six suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo for inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice headquarters in Manila on March 23, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Three more suspects have recanted their statements linking suspended lawmaker Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. to the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, their lawyer said Tuesday.

According to lawyer Danny Villanueva, Rogelio Antipolo, Rommel Pattaguan and Dahniel Lora have also executed an affidavit of recantation.

Degamo slay suspect Osmundo Rivero earlier filed a counter-affidavit and an affidavit recanting his previous testimonies before the Department of Justice.

Rivero's recantation came a week after the National Bureau of Investigation formally filed murder charges against Teves over the assassination of his political rival.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla previously said that 6 to 7 suspects in the slay had lawyered up and were no longer talking.

Gunmen stormed the governor's house in Pamplona town on March 4, killing Degamo and 9 others.

The attack came after the Supreme Court declared Degamo the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his rival, who had previously been proclaimed victor.

Teves earlier said their clan had nothing to do with the killing.