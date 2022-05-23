Senate OKs bill giving lifetime validity to birth, death, marriage certificates

Fifteen senators attend the resumption of plenary session while seven senators participate through videoconference on Monday, May 4, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/FILE]

MANILA — The Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a measure that seeks to give lifetime validity on birth, death, and marriage certificates.

Senate Bill 2450, if signed into law, will bar government agencies, private companies, schools and non-government entities from asking for newly-issued birth, death and marriage certificates in their transactions.

“The certificates of live birth, death, and marriage issued, signed, certified or authenticated by the PSA and its predecessor, the NSO, and the local civil registries shall have permanent validity regardless of the date of issuance and shall be recognized and accepted in all government or private transactions or services requiring submission thereof, as proof of identity and legal status of a person,” a provision of the bill stated.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, one of the bill's sponsors, said a new certificate can only be requested if the copy is already unreadable.

“Ang exception lang po ay kung hindi na mabasa, o tulad ng pusong nasaktan, ay durog-durog na. If the security features are no longer readable, and authenticity is degraded, a new one is in order,” Recto said.

(The only exception here is if the certificates are already unreadable, or destroyed like a broken heart.)

“Or if the civil registrar subjected you to a sex change by clerical mistake, so that you’ve become a he instead of a she, a gender reassignment caused by an errant stroke of a pen, then in that case you will need a corrected birth certificate,” he added.

Violators will be slapped with a fine between P5,000 to P10,000.

The measure was among the major bills and resolutions that were passed as the Senate resumed its session on Monday.

Other bills that were approved on Monday was Senate Bill 2399 or the "Parent Effectiveness Serve (PES) Program," and a resolution directing the Senate and House of Representatives to hold a joint session for the canvassing of votes for the 2022 presidential and vice-presidential races.

The chamber’s hybrid meeting had 21 senators present: 15 physically present, and 6 virtually present.

