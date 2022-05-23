Vice President Leni Robredo looks on as health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents under the A4 category against COVID-19 during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Sept. 17, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's office announced Monday that its "Bayanihan E-Konsulta" telemedicine program would only run until the end of May.

"Taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng nakiisa sa inisyatibo nating ito upang makapaghatid ng kinakailangang tulong medikal sa ating mga kababayan ngayong panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic," an advisory from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) read.

(We wholeheartedly thank those who joined our initiative to bring much-needed medical assistance to our fellow Filipinos in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The OVP also thanked the doctors, nurses, other volunteers, and partners who helped run the program.

"Hindi matatawaran ang inyong dedikasyon, sakripisyo, at serbisyo sa publiko," the office said.

(Your dedication, sacrifice, and public service is immeasurable.)

"Nagpapasalamat din tayo sa mga partners na nakipagbayanihan sa atin para makarating sa mas marami pa ang Bayanihan E-Konsulta. Sama-sama, pinatunayan natin: Walang imposible sa taumbayang nagkakaisa para iangat ang kaniyang kapwa," Robredo's office added.

(We also thank our partners who helped us reach more people with our project. Together, we have proven that nothing is impossible when people unite to lift their fellowmen.)

Robredo launched the "Bayanihan E-Konsulta" program during a spike in coronavirus infections in April last year.



In January 2022, Robredo said that telemedicine requests went up as the omicron variant fueled another surge in COVID-19 cases.

She had also slammed disinformation on the program, when some netizens alleged that the "Bayanihan E-Konsulta" supposedly collected voter information. Robredo called the "fake news" on her service "unforgivable."

The end of Robredo's telemedicine program comes as she is about her finish her term as vice president on June 30.

Her presumptive successor, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, had announced that she would be inaugurated on June 19, adding that a transition team had been tasked to reach out to Robredo to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

Robredo said she would launch the Angat Buhay Foundation, a non-governmental organization, on July 1.

RELATED VIDEO: