Las Vegas hotel surprises staff with $5,000 bonus each

Aaron Buncio has been working on the Las Vegas strip for years. He moved from one giant casino to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and has stayed there for a little over a year.

Recently, the hotel gave each of its employees an unannounced $5,000 bonus. For Buncio, it was a surprise of a lifetime especially in this trying time.

"No one knew. I thought mag-a-anounce lang something about the transition from Cosmo to MGM Resorts because we just got bought out. We thought that's the announcement. We didn't know they're giving out a $5,000 bonus to each employee," Buncio noted.

(I thought they would just announce something about the transition from the Cosmopolitan to MGM Resorts.)

Cosmopolitan CEO Bill McBeath made the surprise announcement inside the Chelsea Theater, which was packed with the hotel's workers. The bonuses were given to all the Cosmopolitan employees.

"To even new hires, like their first week, everyone got it," Buncio shared. "Some actually cried during the announcement. People are giving high fives."

This development came amid the sale of the Cosmopolitan to MGM Resorts International. MGM Resorts is paying more than $1.6 billion dollars to Blackstone to take over the Cosmopolitan's 3,000 hotel rooms, suites, and its casino as well as its non-gaming amenities. Current MGM customers will now have access to the Cosmopolitan's facilities.