Kadamay members tour Bantayog ng mga Bayani to learn about martial law

MANILA - Urban group Kadamay organized a free tour for their members at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani to educate them about the Martial Law.

“Marami po sa aming miyembro, bilang nasa maralitang sektor, ay wala naman pong natapos sa pag-aaral at bulag po talaga kami sa tunay na history,” Kadamay Secretary General Mimi Doringo said.

“Kaya ginawa itong pagto-tour para yung mismong miyembro ay malaman niya ano nga ba ang mga tunay na kaganapan noong Martial law, dahil may datos na pinakita, larawan,” she added, citing that details about that era are not expounded in textbooks.

For months leading up to the 2022 national elections, several groups and personalities have already expressed their concerns on alleged attempts to downplay the Martial Law era in teaching Philippine history.

The latest is from the Philippine Historical Association, which urged historians and the public to be “vigilant” against distortion of facts on social media and other platforms.

“Mahalaga po na ma-recall ulit lalo na ng sektor ng maralita kasama na ang mga kabataan, na 'wag silang magpatalo sa fake news, sa panloloko, sa kasinungalingan na ginagawa ng rehimeng Marcos at pamilya nila,” Doringo said.

Museo ng Bantayog Director Susan Macabuag shares the same view.

“Walang mga textbooks talaga ang naglalahad ng kasaysayan during the Martial Law period,” Macabuag said.

"We have done so many exhibits, nag-rerequest even in UP and in different schools... Nakikita na 'di talaga ito (martial law) nalalaman,” she added.

Some of the Kadamay tour participants expressed their appreciation of the activity, as well as their concerns especially that another Marcos is set to occupy the country's highest office.

One of them is John Michael Hizon whose uncle’s name is etched on the museum wall.

“Nakakapangamba. Talagang nakakapangamba sakaling itong si Bongbong maging presidente kasi mas lalawak pa ang militarisasyon... at kawalang karapatan. Wala pa nga sa pwesto, kung ano-ano na pinagsasabi,” Hizon said.

Another participant, Estrelieta Bagasbas who has relatives who were victims of Martial Law, said the tour made her feel presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. should not occupy the Malacañang post.

“Kung ano po ang puno, siya rin ang bunga. 'Di naman mamununga ang santol ng mangga. Kaya gusto namin pigilan talaga na' di na siya makaupo sa pwesto,” Bagasbas said.

Marcos Jr.’s disqualification cases have been elevated to the Supreme Court.

Kadamay plans to conduct more tours for its members from various areas.

The Bantayog ng mga Bayani is open to the public. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, walk-in visitors are accepted. Other days are reserved for bigger groups.

RELATED VIDEO