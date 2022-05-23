Fire hits passenger vessel near Real, Quezon

MANILA (UPDATE) — A ferry with 124 passengers on board caught fire early Monday morning while heading to the port of Real, Quezon, authorities said.

The Roro Vessel MV Mercraft 2 was approximately 500 yards from the port of Real when the fire broke out, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilio said.

Photos of the incident showed passengers holding on to floating objects while the blaze engulfed the ferry. Another vessel also immediately came to rescue panicked passengers who jumped into the water.

At least 6 passengers have been brought to hospital, Balilio said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"Wala naman pong nare-report na casualties o namatay. Ang ginagawa natin ngayon ay tuloy po 'yung rescue operations hanggang ma-account natin lahat ng pasahero," he told TeleRadyo.

The ferry left the port of Polilio Island at 5 a.m. with 124 passengers listed on the manifest.