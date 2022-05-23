PNP officer-in-charge Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. on Monday admitted that despite efforts to weed out rogue officers, there were still some involved in illegal drugs and other schemes.

In a speech in Camp Crame, Danao again warned erring cops to shape up or face the consequences.

"There are still some, paisa-isa na napakatitigas ng ulo n'yo. You will reap what you want. I am telling you, all right. Ngayon kapag ayaw n'yo talaga magbago, ibibigay ko iyong gusto n'yo," Danao said.

(There are still some who are hard-headed. You will reap what you want. I am telling you, all right. Now if you still don't want to change, I'll give you what you want.)

The PNP OIC again went as far as to threaten dire consequences for scalawags, typical of the tough-talking rhetoric he has used since his days as Davao police chief under then-mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

"Ayaw n'yo magbago, babaguhin ko buhay niyo. Kung hindi niyo babaguhin, palitan ko birthday n'yo. Hindi ako nagbibiro," he said.

(If you don't want to change, I'll change your lives myself. If you don't want to change, I'll change your birthdays. I am not joking.)

Duterte earlier said some police generals were involved in illegal drugs when his presidency started.

Other controversies that hounded the PNP during Duterte’s term, which ends on June 30, include killings in his drug war, the ransom and murder of a South Korean businessman, and alleged corruption, among others.

Danao in his speech praised the PNP Drug Enforcement Group for its recent confiscation of 27 kilos of suspected meth.

"Just imagine 27 kilos, how many lives of our youth, how many lives of our Filipinos would be saved from that menace of illegal drugs," he said.

— Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

