5 years after siege, only 72 pct of Marawi rehab projects completed

MANILA — About 72 percent of rehabilitation projects in Marawi have been completed five years after a war between government troops and Islamist extremists erupted and reduced the city to rubble, the official heading recovery efforts there said Monday.

An additional 18 percent of projects will be finished between July and September this year, Housing Secretary and Task Force Bangon Marawi head Eduardo del Rosario told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"So all in all, we will be having about 90 percent [of projects completed] by September," del Rosario said.

These projects include "major infrastructures" and "public facilities."

The remaining 10 percent of projects, he said, are expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2023.

"These are the projects that are about to start, 'di pa 'to nagsisimula dahil iyong budget ngayon lang binigay nitong taon na ito, at iyong iba nag-spillover to 2022 yung budget na binigay last year," del Rosario said.

(These haven't been started yet because the budget for these projects were only given this year, while the budget for other projects spilled over to 2022.)

The official previously said they expect the rehabilitation of Marawi to be completed by December 2021 or within the term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Del Rosario announced the development on the fifth anniversary of the start of the 5-month fierce battle in Marawi as government security forces track extremists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS).

Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) announced it had completed building 1,000 permanent houses for the victims of the Marawi siege.

"Iyong bibigyan ng permanent shelters, ito iyong mga nakatira sa danger zones along Lake Lanao and along the Agus River. So hindi na sila makakabalik doon dahil tumira sila sa gilid ng lake at gilid ng river, at doon sila nakatira sa 10 hectares na reclamation area na pag-aari ng local government unit," del Rosario said.

(Those who will be given permanent shelters are those who lived in danger zones along Lake Lanao and Agus River. They cannot return there anymore; they now live in the 10-hectare reclamation area owned by the local government unit.)

Five years after the Marawi siege, del Rosario noted only a few families have rebuilt their homes in the most affected area, mostly due to land title problems and disputes.

Other victims, he added, were unwilling to undergo the process of requesting for building permits for their homes, as mandated by the Building Code.

"Kaya kailangan ma-settle muna among themselves. Kaya nagtayo tayo ng committee na what we call Local Dispute Resolution Committee, composed of well-meaning individuals in the Marawi City government, para sila mismo ang mag-resolve ng kanilang issues," del Rosario said.

(They have to settle the disputes among themselves. That's why we set up a committee called the Local Dispute Resolution Committee.)

President Rodrigo Duterte in late April signed into law a measure seeking to compensate the victims of the 2017 war in Marawi.