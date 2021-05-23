Philippines confirms over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 20,000

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 3,083 new cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 1,179,812.

The Department of Health also reported 6,756 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 1,109,226.

This means that the country has a total of 50,635 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Thirty eight more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 19,951.

The DOH said some data were not included in today's case bulletin because of updates being done to the agency's COVIDKaya system, resulting in low case numbers this Sunday.

The government has said that it wants to inoculate 58 million Filipinos by the end of the year, down from an initial 70 million target.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of 18, only 786,528 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing just 1.36 percent of the revised target.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected 166.7 million people and caused over 3.45 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

For the past several days, India has been seeing the worst number of new infections, with a new variant seen accelerating the outbreak.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 33.1 million infections and over 589,000 deaths.

India has overtaken Brazil as the second most badly affected country, with 26.5 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 448,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 299,000 fatalities.

