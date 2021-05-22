Carpio nabahala sa bagong China Coast Guard law

Justice Antonio Carpio. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sa ikatlong international virtual conference na inorganisa ng National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS), dumalo si dating Justice Antonio Carpio na kilalang nagsusulong ng interes ng bansa sa pinag-aagawang lugar sa West Philippine Sea.

Sa kanyang speech, binigyang diin ni Justice Carpio ang paglabag ng China sa charter ng United Nations at UNCLOS dahil sa bagong Coast Guard law nito na taliwas anya sa international law.

Babala pa ni Carpio, delikado ang China Coast Guard law para sa seguridad ng maraming bansa na may claim din sa pinag-aagawang lugar sa West Philippine Sea.

Naniniwala si Carpio na maaring idulog sa international tribunal ang bagong Chinese Coast Guard Law para kuwestyunin ang ligallidad nito. Maari anyang gamitin ng Indonesia ang naunang arbitral ruling pabor sa Pilipinas.

“There is a way to question the validity of that law under UNCLOS, because even now, even before China implemented it. If not Malaysia, Indonesia can file a case questioning the 9-dash line, questioning the claim of China that China has a traditional fishing rights to fish in the EEZs [Exclusive Economic Zones] of Vietnam Malaysia and Indonesia. Because the arbitral award does not apply to them, it applies technically only between the Philippines and China,” ani Carpio

Sa ilalim ng bagong Chinese Coast Guard law, pinapahintulutan nito ang kanilang tropa na paputukan ang mga foreign vessels na papasok sa mga lugar na inaangkin ng China.

Samantala, aminado si Carpio na ang Pangulo talaga ng isang bansa ang chief architect ng foreign policy nito subalit, mayroong puwedeng gawin ang Kongreso para protektahan ang mga interes ng bansa sa mga lugar na inaangkin ng iba.



“Congress can for example pass a law declaring certain areas or maybe all the islands possessed by the Philippines as marine protected areas and start the process where other countries will also declare their possession as marine protected area and I think only China will not agree to that,” ani Carpio.

Sa ngayon, sinabi ni Carpio na malinaw na mayroong pagkakahati sa posisyon ng Pangulo at ng mga advisers nito sa usapin ng West Philippine Sea.

“The gag order of President Duterte shows that the president and his advisers--basically the defense and foreign affairs department-- are not in sync because the defense secretary is very vocal in defending Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights, very vocal in asserting that the Navy and the Coast Guard should patrol the West Philippine Sea and so that really goes against the pronouncements of the president,” paliwanag ni Carpio.

Naniniwala si Carpio na sa kabila nito, ginagampanan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines at iba pang tropa ng pamahalaan gaya ng Philippine Navy at Philippine Coast Guard ang kanilang trabaho na bantayan ang mga lugar na pag-aari ng Pilipinas sa kabila nang anya’y pagiging atubili dito ng pangulo.

“The gag order shows a division, but you can be assured that the military will continue to do it’s duty under the constitution even if the president has shown that he has no stomach to do his duty under the constitution. He is the Commander-in-Chief, he should be the first to direct the Coast Guard and Navy to patrol the West Philippine Sea,” dagdag pa ni Carpio



Sa Linggo muling itutuloy ng NYMWPS ang kanilang event para sa ikalawang araw ng international conference sa isyu ng West Philippine Sea.

RELATED VIDEO