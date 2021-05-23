13 arrested in drug busts by PDEA, PNP in Mandaluyong, QC

PDEA agents arrest 3 minors in a drug bust at a gasoline station in Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City. Courtesy PDEA

MANILA - Thirteen were arrested in 2 separate operations by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the police anti-drug units on Sunday.

Authorities arrested three minors, aged 15, 16 and 17 in a buy-bust operation on Sierra Madre Street, Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City at around 11 this morning.

PDEA said in its initial report that 6 kilos of suspected shabu were confiscated from the arrested minors, who were all residents of Cabuco, Trece Martirez, Cavite.

Ten were arrested in another buy-bust in Quezon City around 12:15 in the afternoon, PDEA said.

The operation yielded 2.1 kilos of suspected shabu, 5 tablets of suspected ecstasy, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

More details to follow.