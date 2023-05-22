The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on May 17. 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines logged 12,426 COVID-19 cases last week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From May 15 to 21, an average of 1,775 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 0.1 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 87 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Sunday, a total of 486 cases or 9 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 389 or 18.2 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 23 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 13 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

Based on the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker, the Philippines has 16,422 active COVID-19 cases as of May 21.

Three years since the pandemic was declared, over 4.1 million coronavirus infections were recorded in the country. Some 66,466 people have succumbed to the virus.

Member states of the World Health Organization have begun negotiations towards an international agreement aimed to ensure the world is better equipped to prevent or more effectively respond the next time a pandemic hits.

The process is still in the early stages, but the aim is for agreement to be reached in time for the next World Health Assembly, in May 2024.

"The pandemic accord that member states are now negotiating must be a historic agreement to make a paradigm shift in global health security, recognizing that our fates are interwoven," WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

