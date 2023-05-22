Marcos appoints former Negros police chief to PDEA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed the former acting police director of the short-lived Negros Island Region (NIR) as the new deputy director general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

According to a list of new appointees released by Malacañang on Monday, Renato Gumban's appointment to PDEA has been effective since May 17.

Gumban, the former acting chief of the Police Regional Office - Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), retired from the force in 2017.

Marcos also appointed former Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor chairperson Alvin Feliciano as the new Assistant General Manager of the National Housing Authority, with his appointment also effective May 17.

Feliciano served as chairperson of the said commission under the administration of Marcos' predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Also included in the list of appointees are the following:

Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office:

- Director II: Cupido Gerry D. Asuncion, Ledwino R. Macariola, Glorioso Daniel Z. Martinez, Eric Lenard E. Tabaldo, Roque I. Verzosa III

- Director I: Manuel C. Baricaua, Antonio P. Bartolome, Manuel Betaizar, Gaudioso P. Geduspan II, Johan S. Macaumbos, Vincent O. Nato, Arthur M. Ranque

National Telecommunications Commission:

- Deputy Commissioner: Alvin Bernard Blanco

Department of the Interior and Local Government:

- Director IV – Agnes A. De Leon

- Local Government Operations Officer VIII – Neila Aquino

- Local Government Operations Officer VIII – Maria Maida B. Daniot

Nurse Corps, Armed Forces of the Philippines:

- Second Lieutenant (Reserve) - Cherry Mae B. Gonzales

Philippine Army:

- Captain (Reserve) - Marivel Sarabi

Philippine Navy:

- Lieutenant Commander (Reserve) - Antonino Cameja

Province of La Union:

- Member, Sangguniang Panlalawigan - Aaron Kyle Pinzon

Presidential Communications Office:

- Director III - Aileen Ibay

- Director III - Rufino Gerardo Moreno III

—Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News