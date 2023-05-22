LTO chief Tugade resigns, cites differences with DOTr

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista (left) shakes hands with Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Jay Art Tugade following the latter's appointment in November 2022. Six months later, Tugade resigned from his post, citing differences with the DOTr. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Jay Art Tugade on Monday announced his resignation from his post, citing differences between his office and the Department of Transportation (DOTr), its parent agency.

In a statement, Tugade said he was stepping down as LTO chief to give DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista "the free hand to choose who he can work best with."

"Even as DOTR and LTO both aim to succeed in serving the public, our methods to achieve that success differ," he said.

"I will continue to root for the LTO's success even as a private citizen, because I will always share in Sec. Bautista’s belief that our offices can be a formidable force for good in our country," he added.

Tugade, the son of former Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, resigned from the LTO 6 months since assuming the office's leadership.

He was initially appointed as the new general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), but was later moved to LTO last November.

His resignation comes as the LTO faces a shortage in plastic cards for driver's licenses. Bautista and Tugade earlier gave contradicting statements about the issue.

Currently, applicants receive driver’s licenses printed on paper.

Tugade had insisted that the DOTr’s January 2023 memorandum prevented them from procuring plastic cards but Bautista said the LTO should have taken care of the procurement process as soon as they spotted the need.

“Unfortunately, LTO was not able to do the early procurement… When the Bids and Awards Committee requested LTO to do the procurement and requested the TOR, they said they are not ready yet. We are hoping that we will complete the procurement by June,” Bautista said.

Amid all the issues hounding the transportation industry and calls for Bautista to resign from his post, he says he will continue to serve at the pleasure of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

—with a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News