MANILA — Former officials of the defunct Manila Gas Corp. were ordered by the Commission on Audit to refund to the government the equivalent value of 25 Skagen wristwatches which the agency gave away as centennial tokens in 2012.

In a decision of the COA proper dated Jan. 28, 2022 and signed by then Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo and Commissioners Roland Pondoc and Mario Lipana, the notice of disallowance issued by the COA Cluster 4 in 2013 against MGC was upheld.

The COA proper noted that it was inappropriate for the MGC to celebrate its 100th anniversary and hand out Skagen tokens to its officials when it was already winding down operations since 2001.

The MGC ceased its commercial operations in December 2001 and its corporate life expired on Sept. 11, 2012.

“Disbursement of funds for extravagance or indulgence, more so granted three days before an agency ceases to exist, is unwarranted,” the COA proper said.

The approving and certifying officers were held jointly solidary liability, while the recipients shall be liable to refund the equivalent value of the watches at the time of their purchase.

Officials led by MGC president Saturnino Mejia were named in the notice of disallowance.

According to the COA decision, Mejia approved the payment for the wristwatches and was also a recipient of one of the items.

The Skagen wristwatches cost P8,125.60 a piece and a total of P203,140 was disbursed on Sept. 15, 2012.

In the appeal of the the MGC officials, they said that the giving of commemorative giveaways was warranted in view of the invaluable contribution of its directors, officers, staff and shareholders.

“The approving/certifying officers applied reasonable care in the performance of their respective duties and responsibilities and exerted their best judgment when they affixed their respective signatures, and the recipients acted in good faith because of their honest belief that they rightfully deserved to receive the Skagen watches in view of their invaluable contribution to MGC,” the officials said in their appeal.

But the COA Cluster Division decision upheld by the commission proper stressed that the 100th anniversary commemoration was unnecessary.

“MGC did not reach 100 years when it ceased operations on December 1, 2001. Hence, there was nothing to commemorate,” the COA said.

The COA decision also noted that out of the 25 Skagen wristwatches, there 12 unidentified recipients.