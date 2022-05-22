Vaccine czar Galvez tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - COVID-19 vaccination chief Carlito Galvez Jr. on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Galvez said his weekly RT-PCR test came out positive.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms but remain in high spirits. Members of my immediate family and I are fully vaccinated and have received the booster shot. All of us are under isolation," he added.

Galvez also apologized to everyone who he had contact with in the last 5 to 7 days, and encouraged them to get tested and observe their health condition.

"While I am under isolation, I will continue to monitor the country’s peace processes and vaccination efforts," he said.

"I encourage the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 jab as soon as possible, and those eligible to take their first and second booster doses," Galvez added.

President Rodrigo Duterte did not have his weekly public briefing "Talk to the People" last week. Galvez is one of the Cabinet officials usually present during this briefing.

The DOH earlier announced the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.4 subvariant from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East earlier in May.

On Saturday, the Philippines recorded 246 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new infections for the month of May.

