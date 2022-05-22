San Juan City rolls out its second booster shots against COVID-19 for senior citizens and medical frontliners at the Vmall Greenhills vaccination site on May 20, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, data from the Department of Health showed.

The number of active cases is 2,252. Of the fresh infections, 55 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,688,941.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Data from the Department of Health showed the number of deaths at 60,455, with no new death recorded Sunday. The total recoveries also reached 3,626,234.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said the positivity rate for the week of May 15 to 21 is 1.11 percent, slightly higher than the 1.06 percent recorded the previous week.

The DOH earlier announced the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.4 subvariant from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East earlier in May.

The DOH on Saturday recorded 246 new cases, the highest since May 1.

Some 68 million or 76.56 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 13.7 million have received their booster shots.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

