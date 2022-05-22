Courtesy: Bureau of Fire Protection-Umingan

MANILA — A man was killed after an unfinished well caved in on him in Barangay Barat in Umingan town, Pangasinan last Friday.

Authorities identified the fatality as 52-year-old Joseph Caysido.

Initial investigation by the Umingan Police showed that Caysido was working on the yet unfinished well when the ground caved in on him, burying him alive in the process.

Caysido was about 5 to 6 feet deep underground when the incident occurred.

His remains were found by authorities about an hour after he was reported buried.

— report from Dianne Dy

