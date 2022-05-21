A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded 5:50 a.m. of May 22, 2022 northwest of Calatagan, Batangas. Image from Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded Sunday morning northwest of Calatagan, Batangas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 5:50 a.m., with a depth of 132 kilometers.

It was felt at Intensity III in Quezon City, Phivolcs said in its initial report.

The following instrumental intensities were also reported:

Intensity IV - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III - Calapan, City, Oriental Mindoro; Malolos City, Bulacan

Intensity II - Marikina City

Damage and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

RELATED VIDEO