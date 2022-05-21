MANILA - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded Sunday morning northwest of Calatagan, Batangas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 5:50 a.m., with a depth of 132 kilometers.
It was felt at Intensity III in Quezon City, Phivolcs said in its initial report.
The following instrumental intensities were also reported:
- Intensity IV - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
- Intensity III - Calapan, City, Oriental Mindoro; Malolos City, Bulacan
- Intensity II - Marikina City
Damage and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.
