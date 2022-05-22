Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reminded the public that practicing minimum health standards and vaccination are still the most effective ways of protection against any new COVID-19 variant or even the post-COVID condition, more commonly known as "Long COVID."

The DOH issued the statement just a few days after it announced the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.4 subvariant from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East earlier in May.

For the health department, wearing of face masks, isolating when sick, ensuring good airflow, getting vaccinated and availing of booster shots still work against both new variants and Long COVID.

Long COVID, the DOH said, has symptoms that include fatigue, cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, and joint pain, among others.

"These can be felt usually 3 months after being infected with the COVID-19 virus, may last for at least 2 months, and cannot be explained by other conditions," the department said.

"Symptoms may be new onset after one has already recovered, or may continue from the initial COVID-19 episode," it added.

There is still no test to diagnose Long COVID, the DOH said. Because of this, the public is advised to consult a doctor or healthcare provider for first aid.

Those who experience the following must seek emergency assistance: difficulty breathing (catching breath, only being able to say one word), severe chest pain, lightheadedness or fainting.

"The most effective way to avoid Long COVID is to avoid getting COVID-19 in the first place," the department said.

On Saturday, the Philippines recorded the highest number of new coronavirus infections for the month of May with 246 new cases.

This is the highest in nearly 3 weeks, according to DOH data.

The new cases brought the country's total COVID-19 caseload so far to 3,688,751. Of the new cases, 120 come from Metro Manila.

RELATED VIDEO: