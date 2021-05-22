Probe underway over alleged sale of COVID shots and vaccine slots, says task force

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said it is investigating the reported sale of COVID-19 vaccines, citing commercial distribution of shots is punishable by law.

The task force said in a statement Saturday that an investigation is underway after receiving reports there have been alleged sales of vaccines or priority slots in Mandaluyong and San Juan.

"All the vaccines procured by the national government and are currently being administered have only been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). They are not for commercial distribution. Likewise, the priority slots are strictly intended for the A1, A2 and A3 priority groups only," the statement read.

The task force also lauded the efforts done by Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora to exert effort to curb the illegal sale.

Abalos already sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation’s cybercrime division to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

"It is our hope that these local leaders will serve as an example to their counterparts throughout the country, and encourage them to take decisive action when the health and welfare of their constituents are at stake," the task force said.

"To reiterate, our vaccines are free and those who will commit fraud and illegal acts of selling and providing priorities and privileged access for financial gains will be investigated and punished."